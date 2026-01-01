We are an anti-censorship organization founded in 2011. Our work began with countering censorship in China — one of the most closed countries in the world. The Chinese authorities recognize the significance of our activities and have made unsuccessful attempts to disrupt them with unprecedented cyberattacks.



Today we use our accumulated experience and implement innovative projects to fight censorship worldwide. Our work has been referenced in hundreds of academic studies, and our data is frequently cited in major news stories. Here are some of our projects.